Concert Gospel et illuminations à la Chapelle-Montligeon Place de l’église La Chapelle-Montligeon, 3 décembre 2023, La Chapelle-Montligeon.

La Chapelle-Montligeon,Orne

Le syndicat d’initiative de La Chapelle-Montligeon vous propose les illuminations du village, puis un concert Gospel.

Illuminations dès 17h30 avec une exposition de peintures à l’Hôtel le Montligeon. Concert de Gospel à 18h en l’église Saint-Pierre, avec le groupe Groovy Gospel Trio composé de Benny Mbamba au piano, Luc Hebert au chant et Serge Felix-Tchicaya au chant. Le Groovy Gospel Trio aime réinterpréter les gospels teintés des plus diverses influences musicales des 5 continents..

2023-12-09 17:30:00 fin : 2023-12-09 . .

Place de l’église

La Chapelle-Montligeon 61400 Orne Normandie



La Chapelle-Montligeon’s tourist office will be illuminating the village, followed by a Gospel concert.

Illuminations from 5.30pm with a painting exhibition at Hôtel le Montligeon. Gospel concert at 6pm in Eglise Saint-Pierre, with the Groovy Gospel Trio featuring Benny Mbamba on piano, Luc Hebert on vocals and Serge Felix-Tchicaya on vocals. The Groovy Gospel Trio likes to reinterpret gospel tinged with the most diverse musical influences from 5 continents.

La oficina de turismo de La Chapelle-Montligeon iluminará el pueblo, seguido de un concierto de Gospel.

Iluminación a partir de las 17.30 h con exposición de pinturas en el Hôtel le Montligeon. Concierto de gospel a las 18:00 h en la iglesia de Saint-Pierre, con el Groovy Gospel Trio, formado por Benny Mbamba al piano, Luc Hebert a la voz y Serge Felix-Tchicaya a la voz. Al Groovy Gospel Trio le gusta reinterpretar el gospel teñido de las más diversas influencias musicales de los 5 continentes.

Der Fremdenverkehrsverein von La Chapelle-Montligeon bietet Ihnen die Beleuchtung des Dorfes und anschließend ein Gospelkonzert.

Illuminationen ab 17:30 Uhr mit einer Gemäldeausstellung im Hôtel le Montligeon. Gospelkonzert um 18 Uhr in der Kirche Saint-Pierre mit dem Groovy Gospel Trio, das aus Benny Mbamba am Klavier, Luc Hebert am Gesang und Serge Felix-Tchicaya am Gesang besteht. Das Groovy Gospel Trio liebt es, Gospels neu zu interpretieren, die von den unterschiedlichsten musikalischen Einflüssen aus den fünf Kontinenten gefärbt sind.

