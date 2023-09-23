Café Littéraire : Les mots d’cheu nous en Berry Place de l’église La Chapelle-d’Angillon, 23 septembre 2023, La Chapelle-d'Angillon.

La Chapelle-d’Angillon,Cher

L’Association culturelle de La Chapelle-d’Angillon accueillent les Arcandiers, un terme dont la signification oscille entre « bonimenteur » et « joyeux drille »..

2023-09-23 fin : 2023-09-23 16:00:00. .

Place de l’église

La Chapelle-d’Angillon 18380 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



The Association culturelle de La Chapelle-d’Angillon welcomes the Arcandiers, a term whose meaning oscillates between « bonimenteur » and « joyeux drille ».

La Association culturelle de La Chapelle-d’Angillon acoge a los Arcandiers, término cuyo significado oscila entre « bonimenteur » y « joyeux drille ».

Der Kulturverein von La Chapelle-d’Angillon empfängt die Arcandiers, ein Begriff, dessen Bedeutung zwischen « Lebemann » und « lustigem Gesellen » schwankt.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-18 par OT SAULDRE ET SOLOGNE