Marché nocturne au profit du Téléthon Place de l’Église Hourtin, 8 décembre 2023, Hourtin.

Hourtin,Gironde

Nombreux stands et activités seront proposés durant tout le weekend. Bénéfices reversés au profit de l’AFM Téléthon..

2023-12-08 fin : 2023-12-08 . .

Place de l’Église

Hourtin 33990 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Many stands and activities will be proposed during the whole weekend. Profits will be donated to the AFM Telethon.

Durante todo el fin de semana se ofrecerán numerosos stands y actividades. Los beneficios se donarán al Teletón de la AFM.

Zahlreiche Stände und Aktivitäten werden während des gesamten Wochenendes angeboten. Die Einnahmen gehen an den AFM Téléthon.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-12 par OT Médoc Atlantique