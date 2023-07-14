Vide-greniers et exposition de thermomètres et hygromètres à Cernoy-en-Berry Place de l’Église Cernoy-en-Berry, 14 juillet 2023, Cernoy-en-Berry.

Cernoy-en-Berry,Loiret

Le 14 juillet se dérouleront à Cernoy en Berry un vide-greniers, un vide-maison, une exposition de thermomètres et hygromètres, une exposition de véhicules anciens par le club Nevoy Rétro Motion. Possibilité de restauration au 02 38 05 07 28 au restaurant Le saint-Loup..

Place de l’Église

Cernoy-en-Berry 45360 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire



On July 14, Cernoy en Berry will host a garage sale, a house sale, an exhibition of thermometers and hygrometers, and an exhibition of vintage vehicles by the Nevoy Rétro Motion club. Catering available at Le saint-Loup restaurant, 02 38 05 07 28.

El 14 de julio, Cernoy en Berry acogerá una venta de garaje, una venta de casas, una exposición de termómetros e higrómetros y una exposición de vehículos de época a cargo del club Nevoy Rétro Motion. Catering disponible en el restaurante Le saint-Loup (02 38 05 07 28).

Am 14. Juli finden in Cernoy en Berry ein Flohmarkt, ein Hausverkauf, eine Ausstellung von Thermometern und Hygrometern sowie eine Ausstellung von Oldtimern durch den Club Nevoy Retro Motion statt. Verpflegungsmöglichkeit unter 02 38 05 07 28 im Restaurant Le saint-Loup.

