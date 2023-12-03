MARCHÉ DE NOËL Place de l’église Batilly Catégories d’Évènement: Batilly

Meurthe-et-Moselle MARCHÉ DE NOËL Place de l’église Batilly, 3 décembre 2023, Batilly. Batilly,Meurthe-et-Moselle Exposants avec fabrication de produits artisanaux

Animations pour enfants

Visite du père noël

Distribution de bonbons

Club photo. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-12-03 11:00:00 fin : 2023-12-03 . 0 EUR.

Place de l’église

Batilly 54980 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Exhibitors with handicrafts

Children’s entertainment

Visit from Santa Claus

Candy distribution

Photo club Expositores de artesanía

Entretenimiento para niños

Visita de Papá Noel

Reparto de caramelos

Club de fotografía Aussteller mit Herstellung von handwerklichen Produkten

Animationen für Kinder

Besuch des Weihnachtsmanns

Verteilung von Süßigkeiten

Fotoclub Mise à jour le 2023-11-13 par MILTOL Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Batilly, Meurthe-et-Moselle Autres Lieu Place de l'église Adresse Place de l'église Ville Batilly Departement Meurthe-et-Moselle Lieu Ville Place de l'église Batilly latitude longitude 49.1719399;5.9684959

Place de l'église Batilly Meurthe-et-Moselle https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/batilly/