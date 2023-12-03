MARCHÉ DE NOËL Place de l’église Batilly
Exposants avec fabrication de produits artisanaux
Animations pour enfants
Visite du père noël
Distribution de bonbons
Club photo. Tout public
Exhibitors with handicrafts
Children’s entertainment
Visit from Santa Claus
Candy distribution
Photo club
Expositores de artesanía
Entretenimiento para niños
Visita de Papá Noel
Reparto de caramelos
Club de fotografía
Aussteller mit Herstellung von handwerklichen Produkten
Animationen für Kinder
Besuch des Weihnachtsmanns
Verteilung von Süßigkeiten
Fotoclub
