MARCHE ROSE LA BATILLOISE PLACE DE L’EGLISE Batilly, 15 octobre 2023, Batilly.

Batilly,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Marche familiale d’environ 8km proposée par la Mairie, le FEP et le groupe déco. Départ à 9h, stand de ravitaillement.

Atelier prévention, yoga et sophrologie (sur inscription).

Possibilité de restauration. Animation musicale.

Inscription 10€ (avec cadeau) ou 5€

Bénéfices reversés à Espoir et Vie.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-10-15 09:00:00 fin : 2023-10-15 . 5 EUR.

PLACE DE L’EGLISE

Batilly 54980 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Family walk of around 8km proposed by the Town Hall, the FEP and the deco group. Departure at 9am, refreshment stand.

Prevention workshop, yoga and sophrology (registration required).

Catering available. Musical entertainment.

Registration 10? (with gift) or 5?

Benefits donated to Espoir et Vie.

Paseo familiar de 8 km organizado por el Ayuntamiento, el FEP y el Grupo Deco. Salida a las 9h, avituallamiento.

Taller de prevención, yoga y sofrología (inscripción obligatoria).

Servicio de catering. Animación musical.

Inscripción 10 euros (con regalo) o 5 euros?

La recaudación se donará a Espoir et Vie.

Familienwanderung von ca. 8 km, die von der Stadtverwaltung, dem FEP und der Deko-Gruppe angeboten wird. Start um 9 Uhr, Verpflegungsstand.

Präventionsworkshop, Yoga und Sophrologie (auf Anmeldung).

Möglichkeit, sich zu verpflegen. Musikalische Unterhaltung.

Anmeldung 10 ? (mit Geschenk) oder 5 ?

Die Einnahmen werden an Espoir et Vie gespendet.

