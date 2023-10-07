OCTOBRE ROSE : RANDONNÉE VISITE DE LA CARRIÈRE DE MARBRE Place de Lattre de Tassigny Saint-Pons-de-Thomières
OCTOBRE ROSE : RANDONNÉE VISITE DE LA CARRIÈRE DE MARBRE Place de Lattre de Tassigny Saint-Pons-de-Thomières, 7 octobre 2023, Saint-Pons-de-Thomières.
Saint-Pons-de-Thomières,Hérault
Dans le cadre du Mois Octobre Rose La ville de Saint-Pons-de -Thomières vous invite à une Randonnée visite de la Carrière de Marbre.
Dress Code : une pointe de Rose
Participation Libre.
2023-10-07 fin : 2023-10-07 . .
Place de Lattre de Tassigny
Saint-Pons-de-Thomières 34220 Hérault Occitanie
As part of the Month of Pink October, the town of Saint-Pons-de-Thomières invites you to a walking tour of the Marble Quarry.
Dress code: a touch of pink
Free participation
En el marco del Mes de Octubre Rosa, la ciudad de Saint-Pons-de-Thomières le invita a una visita a pie de la Cantera de Mármol.
Código de vestimenta: un toque de rosa
Participación gratuita
Im Rahmen des Rosenmonats Oktober lädt die Stadt Saint-Pons-de-Thomières Sie zu einer Wanderung zum Marmorsteinbruch ein.
Dresscode: ein Hauch von Rosa
Teilnahme frei
Mise à jour le 2023-09-19 par OT DU MINERVOIS AU CAROUX EN HAUT LANGUEDOC