OCTOBRE ROSE : RANDONNÉE VISITE DE LA CARRIÈRE DE MARBRE Place de Lattre de Tassigny Saint-Pons-de-Thomières, 7 octobre 2023, Saint-Pons-de-Thomières.

Saint-Pons-de-Thomières,Hérault

Dans le cadre du Mois Octobre Rose La ville de Saint-Pons-de -Thomières vous invite à une Randonnée visite de la Carrière de Marbre.

Dress Code : une pointe de Rose

Participation Libre.

Place de Lattre de Tassigny

Saint-Pons-de-Thomières 34220 Hérault Occitanie



As part of the Month of Pink October, the town of Saint-Pons-de-Thomières invites you to a walking tour of the Marble Quarry.

Dress code: a touch of pink

Free participation

En el marco del Mes de Octubre Rosa, la ciudad de Saint-Pons-de-Thomières le invita a una visita a pie de la Cantera de Mármol.

Código de vestimenta: un toque de rosa

Participación gratuita

Im Rahmen des Rosenmonats Oktober lädt die Stadt Saint-Pons-de-Thomières Sie zu einer Wanderung zum Marmorsteinbruch ein.

Dresscode: ein Hauch von Rosa

Teilnahme frei

