MARCHÉ DE NOËL À SAINT-AVOLD : SAINT-A CLAUS VILLAGE Place de la Victoire Saint-Avold, 8 décembre 2023, Saint-Avold.

Saint-Avold,Moselle

L’esprit de Noël sera américain à Saint-Avold sur les places de la Victoire et Collin. Dans une ambiance chaleureuse, des artisans, associations et commerçants vous accueilleront au sein du village de Noël. Vous pourrez y déguster des spécialités américaines ! Et au beau milieu de la place… la maison du père Noël ! Le marché sera rythmé par de nombreuses animations, programme à découvrir ici : https://www.saintavold-coeurdemoselle.fr/agenda-des-manifestations/. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-12-08 09:00:00 fin : 2023-12-22 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

Place de la Victoire

Saint-Avold 57500 Moselle Grand Est



The Christmas spirit will be American in Saint-Avold on the Place de la Victoire and Place Collin. In a warm and friendly atmosphere, craftsmen, associations and retailers will welcome you to the Christmas village. You’ll be able to taste American specialties! And right in the middle of the square… Santa’s house! The market will be punctuated by a host of events, and you can find out more about the program here: https://www.saintavold-coeurdemoselle.fr/agenda-des-manifestations/

El espíritu de la Navidad será americano en Saint-Avold, en la Place de la Victoire y la Place Collin. En un ambiente cálido y acogedor, artesanos, asociaciones y comerciantes le darán la bienvenida al pueblo navideño. Podrá degustar algunas especialidades americanas Y justo en el centro de la plaza… ¡la casa de Papá Noel! Durante todo el mercado habrá numerosas animaciones, y puede informarse del programa aquí: https://www.saintavold-coeurdemoselle.fr/agenda-des-manifestations/

Der Geist der Weihnacht wird in Saint-Avold auf dem Place de la Victoire und dem Place Collin amerikanisch sein. In einer gemütlichen Atmosphäre werden Sie von Handwerkern, Vereinen und Händlern im Weihnachtsdorf empfangen. Dort können Sie amerikanische Spezialitäten probieren! Und mitten auf dem Platz … das Haus des Weihnachtsmanns! Der Markt wird von zahlreichen Animationen begleitet, das Programm finden Sie hier: https://www.saintavold-coeurdemoselle.fr/agenda-des-manifestations/

Mise à jour le 2023-10-19 par OT SAINT AVOLD COEUR DE MOSELLE