Sur les pas du Général Bertrand Place de la Victoire et des Alliés Châteauroux, 24 octobre 2023, Châteauroux.

Châteauroux,Indre

Une visite hommage au général Bertrand, où vous découvrirez sa vie à travers les monuments de Châteauroux qui l’ont vu naître et mourir..

2023-10-24 fin : 2023-10-24 19:30:00. 6 EUR.

Place de la Victoire et des Alliés

Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire



A tribute to General Bertrand, where you can discover his life through the monuments of Châteauroux where he was born and died.

Un homenaje al General Bertrand, donde podrá descubrir su vida a través de los monumentos de Châteauroux donde nació y murió.

Eine Tour zu Ehren von General Bertrand, bei der Sie sein Leben anhand der Denkmäler von Châteauroux, in denen er geboren wurde und starb, kennen lernen.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-12 par OT Châteauroux Berry Tourisme