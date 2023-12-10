AMBIANCE DE NOËL À FLORENSAC Place de la République Florensac, 10 décembre 2023 14:00, Florensac.

Florensac,Hérault

La féérie de Noël à Florensac : une après midi récréative à destination des enfants, petits et grands !.

2023-12-10 14:00:00 fin : 2023-12-10 . .

Place de la République

Florensac 34510 Hérault Occitanie



An event not to be missed at Vinipolis’ store in Florensac! « MADEMOISELLE FLORENSAC » vintage and its winemakers welcome you in a friendly and warm atmosphere on the occasion of their Christmas market. Come and admire superb creations by craftspersons and benefit from various lines of wines promotions.

Encanto navideño en Florensac: ¡una tarde llena de diversión para niños de todas las edades!

Der Weihnachtszauber in Florensac: ein erholsamer Nachmittag für kleine und große Kinder!

Mise à jour le 2023-12-04 par OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE