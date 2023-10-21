UN SOIR AU THÉÂTRE Place de la Promenade Bessan
UN SOIR AU THÉÂTRE Place de la Promenade Bessan, 21 octobre 2023, Bessan.
Bessan,Hérault
Le Théâtre Illustré de Bessan, troupe et association de promotion du théâtre, reprend ses soirées mensuelles « Un soir au théâtre »..
2023-10-21 20:30:00 fin : 2023-10-21 . .
Place de la Promenade
Bessan 34550 Hérault Occitanie
The Théâtre Illustré de Bessan, a theater troupe and association promoting theater, is resuming its monthly « Un soir au théâtre » evenings.
El Théâtre Illustré de Bessan, compañía teatral y asociación de promoción del teatro, vuelve con sus veladas mensuales « Un soir au théâtre ».
Das Théâtre Illustré de Bessan, eine Theatergruppe und ein Verein zur Förderung des Theaters, nimmt seine monatlichen Abendveranstaltungen « Un soir au théâtre » (Ein Abend im Theater) wieder auf.
Mise à jour le 2023-10-09 par OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE