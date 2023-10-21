UN SOIR AU THÉÂTRE Place de la Promenade Bessan, 21 octobre 2023, Bessan.

Bessan,Hérault

Le Théâtre Illustré de Bessan, troupe et association de promotion du théâtre, reprend ses soirées mensuelles « Un soir au théâtre »..

Place de la Promenade

Bessan 34550 Hérault Occitanie



The Théâtre Illustré de Bessan, a theater troupe and association promoting theater, is resuming its monthly « Un soir au théâtre » evenings.

El Théâtre Illustré de Bessan, compañía teatral y asociación de promoción del teatro, vuelve con sus veladas mensuales « Un soir au théâtre ».

Das Théâtre Illustré de Bessan, eine Theatergruppe und ein Verein zur Förderung des Theaters, nimmt seine monatlichen Abendveranstaltungen « Un soir au théâtre » (Ein Abend im Theater) wieder auf.

