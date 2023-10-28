Téléthon: rando VTT et marche Place de la Poste Montfaucon-en-Velay, 28 octobre 2023, Montfaucon-en-Velay.

Montfaucon-en-Velay,Haute-Loire

randonnée pédestre et VTT au profit du téléthon.

Soupe aux choux en soirée et retransmission finale Rugby sur écran géant.

Place de la Poste

Montfaucon-en-Velay 43290 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



hiking and mountain biking in aid of the telethon.

Cabbage soup in the evening and Rugby final broadcast on giant screen

senderismo y ciclismo de montaña a beneficio del telemaratón.

Sopa de col por la noche y retransmisión de la final de rugby en pantalla gigante

wanderung und Mountainbike-Tour zu Gunsten des Telethon.

Kohlsuppe am Abend und Übertragung des Rugby-Finales auf Großleinwand

Mise à jour le 2023-09-29 par Office de Tourisme du pays de Montfaucon