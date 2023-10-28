Téléthon: rando VTT et marche Place de la Poste Montfaucon-en-Velay
Montfaucon-en-Velay,Haute-Loire
randonnée pédestre et VTT au profit du téléthon.
Soupe aux choux en soirée et retransmission finale Rugby sur écran géant.
Place de la Poste
Montfaucon-en-Velay 43290 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
hiking and mountain biking in aid of the telethon.
Cabbage soup in the evening and Rugby final broadcast on giant screen
senderismo y ciclismo de montaña a beneficio del telemaratón.
Sopa de col por la noche y retransmisión de la final de rugby en pantalla gigante
wanderung und Mountainbike-Tour zu Gunsten des Telethon.
Kohlsuppe am Abend und Übertragung des Rugby-Finales auf Großleinwand
