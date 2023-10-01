- Cet évènement est passé
Exposition photo : « New-York in absentia » Place de la Poste Chabeuil
Chabeuil,Drôme
La librairie Écriture présente l’exposition photo « New-York in absentia » de Maxime SIMON, autodidacte originaire de la région lyonnaise..
2023-10-01 fin : 2023-10-31
Place de la Poste
Chabeuil 26120 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
The Écriture bookshop presents the photo exhibition « New-York in absentia » by Maxime SIMON, a self-taught artist from the Lyon region.
La librería Écriture presenta la exposición fotográfica « Nueva York in absentia » de Maxime SIMON, fotógrafo autodidacta de la región de Lyon.
Die Buchhandlung Écriture präsentiert die Fotoausstellung « New-York in absentia » von Maxime SIMON, einem Autodidakten aus der Region Lyon.
