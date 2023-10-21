SPECTACLE « RECONSTITUTION D’UNE SCENE PORTUAIRE AU XVII EME SIECLE » Place de la Marine Agde, 21 octobre 2023, Agde.

Agde,Hérault

Spectacle proposé par AAGDA, la SNAGAT, la COHMA, « Midi Pétant » et Agde Escrime, avec animations musicales et ateliers artisanaux..

2023-10-21 11:00:00 fin : 2023-10-21 18:00:00. .

Place de la Marine

Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie



Show put on by AAGDA, SNAGAT, COHMA, « Midi Pétant » and Agde Escrime, with musical entertainment and craft workshops.

Espectáculo organizado por AAGDA, SNAGAT, COHMA, « Midi Pétant » y Agde Escrime, con animación musical y talleres de artesanía.

Spektakel, das von AAGDA, SNAGAT, COHMA, « Midi Pétant » und Agde Escrime angeboten wird, mit musikalischen Darbietungen und handwerklichen Workshops.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-26 par OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE