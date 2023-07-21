Les Marchés d’été à Sartilly Place de la mairie Sartilly-Baie-Bocage Sartilly-Baie-Bocage
Catégories d’Évènement:
Les Marchés d’été à Sartilly Place de la mairie Sartilly-Baie-Bocage, 21 juillet 2023, Sartilly-Baie-Bocage.
Sartilly-Baie-Bocage,Manche
Marchés à thème – animations – restauration sur place.
Rendez-vous du 14 juillet au 11 août, dès 18h, sur la place de la mairie..
2023-07-21 à 18:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-21 . .
Place de la mairie Sartilly
Sartilly-Baie-Bocage 50530 Manche Normandie
Themed markets – entertainment – on-site catering.
From July 14 to August 11, from 6pm onwards, in the town hall square.
Mercados temáticos – animación – restauración in situ.
Del 14 de julio al 11 de agosto, a partir de las 18.00 horas, en la plaza del ayuntamiento.
Themenmärkte – Animationen – Verpflegung vor Ort.
Treffpunkt vom 14. Juli bis 11. August, ab 18 Uhr, auf dem Rathausplatz.
Mise à jour le 2023-06-02 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche
Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda
Place de la mairie Sartilly-Baie-Bocage Manche https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/sartilly-baie-bocage/
Sartilly-Baie-Bocage Manche