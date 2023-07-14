Les Marchés d’été à Sartilly Place de la mairie Sartilly-Baie-Bocage, 14 juillet 2023, Sartilly-Baie-Bocage.

Sartilly-Baie-Bocage,Manche

Marchés à thème – animations – restauration sur place.

Rendez-vous du 14 juillet au 11 août, dès 18h, sur la place de la mairie..

2023-07-14 à 18:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-14 . .

Place de la mairie Sartilly

Sartilly-Baie-Bocage 50530 Manche Normandie



Themed markets – entertainment – on-site catering.

From July 14 to August 11, from 6pm onwards, in the town hall square.

Mercados temáticos – animación – restauración in situ.

Del 14 de julio al 11 de agosto, a partir de las 18.00 horas, en la plaza del ayuntamiento.

Themenmärkte – Animationen – Verpflegung vor Ort.

Treffpunkt vom 14. Juli bis 11. August, ab 18 Uhr, auf dem Rathausplatz.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-02 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche