Expo peinture Place de la Mairie Saint-Jean-de-Daye, 11 novembre 2023, Saint-Jean-de-Daye.

Saint-Jean-de-Daye,Manche

Rendez-vous les 11 et 12 novembre prochains à la salle des fêtes de Saint-Jean-de-Daye, pour admirer une exposition organisée par l’association « Les Arts de Daye ».

Au programme :

> 15 artistes exposants

L’invitée d’honneur de cette exposition est l’artiste Cha Bad Art.

Entrée gratuite.

Ouverture le samedi de 10h00 à 19h00 et le dimanche de 10h00 à 18h00

Vernissage le samedi à 18h00.

Samedi 2023-11-11 fin : 2023-11-12 . .

Place de la Mairie

Saint-Jean-de-Daye 50620 Manche Normandie



Join us on November 11 and 12 at the Salle des Fêtes in Saint-Jean-de-Daye, to admire an exhibition organized by the « Les Arts de Daye » association.

On the program:

> 15 exhibiting artists

The exhibition’s guest of honor is artist Cha Bad Art.

Free admission.

Open Saturday 10:00 am to 7:00 pm and Sunday 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Opening on Saturday at 6:00 pm

Acuda los días 11 y 12 de noviembre a la Sala de Fiestas de Saint-Jean-de-Daye para asistir a una exposición organizada por la asociación « Les Arts de Daye ».

En el programa:

> 15 artistas expositores

El invitado de honor de esta exposición es el artista Cha Bad Art.

Entrada gratuita.

Abierta el sábado de 10.00 a 19.00 h. y el domingo de 10.00 a 18.00 h

Inauguración el sábado a las 18.00

Treffen Sie sich am 11. und 12. November im Festsaal von Saint-Jean-de-Daye, um eine Ausstellung zu bewundern, die vom Verein « Les Arts de Daye » organisiert wurde.

Auf dem Programm stehen :

> 15 ausstellende Künstler

Der Ehrengast dieser Ausstellung ist die Künstlerin Cha Bad Art.

Eintritt frei.

Geöffnet am Samstag von 10.00 bis 19.00 Uhr und am Sonntag von 10.00 bis 18.00 Uhr

Vernissage am Samstag um 18.00 Uhr

Mise à jour le 2023-10-16 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche