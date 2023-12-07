Téléthon – Vente de jacinthes Place de la mairie Putanges-le-Lac, 7 décembre 2023, Putanges-le-Lac.

Putanges-le-Lac,Orne

Vente de jacinthes sur le marché de Putanges (en matinée) organisée par le comité d’animation au profit du téléthon..

2023-12-07 09:00:00 fin : 2023-12-07 12:30:00. .

Place de la mairie Putanges-Pont-Ecrépin

Putanges-le-Lac 61210 Orne Normandie



Sale of hyacinths on the market of Putanges (in the morning) organized by the committee of animation for the benefit of the telethon.

Venta de jacintos en el mercado de Putanges (por la mañana) organizada por el comité de animación en beneficio del telemaratón.

Hyazinthenverkauf auf dem Markt von Putanges (vormittags), organisiert vom Animationskomitee zugunsten des Telethons.

