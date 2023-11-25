Marché de Noël : 2ème édition Place de la mairie Fenioux, 25 novembre 2023, Fenioux.

Fenioux,Deux-Sèvres

La 2eme édition du marché de Noël de Fenioux se déroulera le samedi 25 novembre en semi-nocturne de 14h à 22h.

Plus de 45 exposants seront au rendez vous , restauration, bar à huîtres, buvette et animation rythmeront la journée.

Le père Noël viendra également nous rendre visite dans l’après midi à 16h et à 18h.

Résultat du concours de photo de la marche d’halloween

Concours du pull moche avec remise en jeu de la coupe .

Quizz et tombola tout au long de la journée sur Noël et Fenioux

Bref de quoi passer un agréable moment en notre compagnie !

N’hésitez pas si besoin de plus d’information, au 07 86 37 52 40.

2023-11-25 fin : 2023-11-25 22:00:00. .

Place de la mairie

Fenioux 79160 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The 2nd edition of Fenioux’s Christmas market will take place on Saturday November 25, from 2pm to 10pm.

Over 45 exhibitors will be on hand, with food and drink, an oyster bar, refreshments and entertainment.

Santa Claus will also pay us a visit in the afternoon at 4pm and 6pm.

Halloween walk photo contest results

Ugly sweater contest with prize-giving.

Quizzes and tombola throughout the day on Noël and Fenioux

All in all, a great time was had by all!

For more information, call 07 86 37 52 40

La 2ª edición del Mercado de Navidad de Fenioux tendrá lugar el sábado 25 de noviembre a media noche, de 14:00 a 22:00 horas.

Habrá más de 45 puestos, comida y bebida, un bar de ostras y animación durante todo el día.

Papá Noel también nos visitará por la tarde, a las 16:00 y a las 18:00 horas.

Resultados del concurso fotográfico de la marcha de Halloween

Concurso de jerseys feos con entrega de premios.

Concursos y tómbola durante todo el día sobre Noël y Fenioux

En resumen, ¡seguro que se lo pasará en grande!

Para más información, llame al 07 86 37 52 40

Der zweite Weihnachtsmarkt in Fenioux findet am Samstag, dem 25. November, halbnächtlich von 14.00 bis 22.00 Uhr statt.

Mehr als 45 Aussteller werden anwesend sein, Essen, Austernbar, Getränke und Unterhaltung werden den Tag begleiten.

Der Weihnachtsmann wird uns am Nachmittag um 16 Uhr und um 18 Uhr besuchen.

Ergebnis des Fotowettbewerbs zum Halloween-Marsch

Wettbewerb um den hässlichsten Pullover mit Pokalübergabe .

Quiz und Tombola während des ganzen Tages über Weihnachten und Fenioux

Kurzum, Sie können einen angenehmen Moment in unserer Gesellschaft verbringen!

Wenn Sie weitere Informationen benötigen, rufen Sie uns bitte unter 07 86 37 52 40 an

Mise à jour le 2023-11-13 par CC Val de Gâtine