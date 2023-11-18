Concert d’ici Oud d’ailleurs Place de la Mairie Chédigny, 18 novembre 2023, Chédigny.

Chédigny,Indre-et-Loire

Concert de François Rascal joueur de oud et Max Leblanc à la clarinette. Les compositions ouvertes sur le monde se mêlent à un standard de la musique klezmer, un titre du saxophoniste de jazz Albert Ayler, une chanson française ou encore empruntent à J.S. Bach. Une invitation au voyage….

2023-11-18 fin : 2023-11-18 22:00:00. 10 EUR.

Place de la Mairie

Chédigny 37310 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Concert by François Rascal on oud and Max Leblanc on clarinet. The compositions, open to the world, blend with a klezmer standard, a track by jazz saxophonist Albert Ayler, a French song or borrow from J.S. Bach. An invitation to travel…

Concierto de François Rascal al oud y Max Leblanc al clarinete. Las composiciones están abiertas al mundo y se mezclan con un estándar de música klezmer, un tema del saxofonista de jazz Albert Ayler, una canción francesa o incluso préstamos de J.S. Bach. Una invitación a viajar…

Konzert von François Rascal, Oud-Spieler, und Max Leblanc an der Klarinette. Die weltoffenen Kompositionen vermischen sich mit einem Klezmer-Standard, einem Titel des Jazz-Saxophonisten Albert Ayler, einem französischen Chanson oder auch mit Anleihen bei J.S. Bach. Eine Einladung zur Reise…

Mise à jour le 2023-10-23 par Loches Touraine Châteaux de la Loire