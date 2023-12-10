MARCHÉ DE NOËL Place de la mairie Avril, 10 décembre 2023, Avril.

Avril,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Marché artisanal
Restauration / bière de Noël
Animations
Spectacle de feu
Concert
Père Noël. Tout public
Dimanche 2023-12-10 11:00:00 fin : 2023-12-10 19:00:00. 0 EUR.
Place de la mairie
Avril 54150 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est

Craft market
Catering / Christmas beer
Entertainment
Fire show
Concert
Santa Claus

Mercado artesanal
Catering / Cerveza navideña
Entretenimiento
Espectáculo de fuego
Concierto
Papá Noel

Markt für Kunsthandwerk
Verpflegung / Weihnachtsbier
Animationen
Feuershow
Konzert
Weihnachtsmann

Mise à jour le 2023-11-21 par MILTOL