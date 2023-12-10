MARCHÉ DE NOËL Place de la mairie Avril Catégories d’Évènement: Avril

Meurthe-et-Moselle MARCHÉ DE NOËL Place de la mairie Avril, 10 décembre 2023, Avril. Avril,Meurthe-et-Moselle Marché artisanal

Restauration / bière de Noël

Animations

Spectacle de feu

Concert

Père Noël. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-12-10 11:00:00 fin : 2023-12-10 19:00:00. 0 EUR.

Place de la mairie

Avril 54150 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Craft market

Catering / Christmas beer

Entertainment

Fire show

Concert

Santa Claus Mercado artesanal

Catering / Cerveza navideña

Entretenimiento

Espectáculo de fuego

Concierto

Papá Noel Markt für Kunsthandwerk

Verpflegung / Weihnachtsbier

Animationen

Feuershow

Konzert

Place de la mairie Adresse Place de la mairie Ville Avril Departement Meurthe-et-Moselle

