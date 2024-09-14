Poug’Rock Fest Place de la mairie Auppegard, 14 septembre 2024, Auppegard.

Auppegard,Seine-Maritime

Toute l’équipe vous prépare encore un beau festival cette année !

La programmation bientôt, restez connectés !

On vous attend nombreux, let’s rock !.

2024-09-14 17:00:00 fin : 2024-09-14 23:00:00. .

Place de la mairie

Auppegard 76730 Seine-Maritime Normandie



The whole team is preparing another great festival for you this year!

We’ll be announcing the programme soon, so stay tuned!

Let’s rock!

¡Todo el equipo está preparando otro gran festival para usted este año!

Pronto anunciaremos el programa, así que permanece atento

¡A rockear!

Das ganze Team bereitet auch dieses Jahr wieder ein tolles Festival für Sie vor!

Das Programm bald, bleiben Sie dran!

Wir erwarten euch zahlreich, let’s rock!

Mise à jour le 2023-11-10 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche