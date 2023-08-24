Aubertin en fête Place de la mairie Aubertin, 24 août 2023, Aubertin.

Aubertin,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

– 24 à 19h : concours de belotte (sandwichs et buvette)

– 25 à 19h: concours de pétanque réservé aux aubertinois ( grillades et buvette)

– 26 à 14h: tournoi de foot, 15h: jeux gonflables et bois. goûter. 19h30: repas animé (sur réservation). 23h: feu d’artifice. 23h30: bal avec « disco mobile 64 »

– 27 à 11h: messe. 12h: dégustation de Jurançon, bandas et restauration avec produits du terroir. 15h30: concert de « Duo Ryf ».

2023-08-24 fin : 2023-08-27 . EUR.

Place de la mairie

Aubertin 64290 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



– 24 – 19h: belotte competition (sandwiches and refreshments)

– 25 at 7pm: pétanque competition reserved for Aubbertinois (grills and refreshments)

– 26 at 2pm: soccer tournament, 3pm: inflatable and wooden games. snack. 7:30pm: lively meal (reservation required). 11pm: fireworks. 11:30pm: dance with « disco mobile 64 »

– 27 at 11am: mass. 12pm: Jurançon wine tasting, bandas and catering with local produce. 3:30pm: concert by « Duo Ryf »

– 24 a las 19 h: concurso de belotte (bocadillos y refrescos)

– 25 a las 19 h: competición de petanca reservada a los Aubbertinois (parrilladas y refrescos)

– 26 a las 14 h: torneo de fútbol, 15 h: juegos hinchables y de madera, merienda. 19.30 h: comida animada (previa reserva). 23 h: fuegos artificiales. 23.30 h: baile con « disco mobile 64 »

– 27 a las 11 h: misa. 12 h: degustación de vinos de Jurançon, bandas y catering con productos locales. 15.30 h: concierto del « Dúo Ryf »

– 24. um 19 Uhr: Belotte-Wettbewerb (Sandwiches und Getränkestand)

– 25. um 19 Uhr: Boule-Wettbewerb für Aubertiner (Grillspezialitäten und Getränkestand)

– 26. um 14 Uhr: Fußballturnier, 15 Uhr: Hüpfburg und Holzspielzeug, Nachmittagsimbiss. 19:30 Uhr: Animiertes Essen (Reservierung erforderlich). 23 Uhr: Feuerwerk. 23.30 Uhr: Tanz mit « disco mobile 64 »

– 27. 11 Uhr: Gottesdienst. 12 Uhr: Verkostung von Jurançon, Bandas und Essen mit regionalen Produkten. 15.30 Uhr: Konzert des « Duo Ryf »

