Tim – Concert chanson française Place de la Liberté Châteaudun
Catégories d’Évènement:
Tim – Concert chanson française Place de la Liberté Châteaudun, 4 août 2023, Châteaudun.
Châteaudun,Eure-et-Loir
Ses chansons évoquent notre époque avec poésie et talent..
2023-08-04 fin : 2023-08-04 . EUR.
Place de la Liberté
Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire
His songs evoke our times with poetry and talent.
Sus canciones evocan nuestro tiempo con poesía y talento.
Seine Lieder beschwören unsere Zeit mit Poesie und Talent herauf.
Mise à jour le 2023-06-30 par OT CHATEAUDUN