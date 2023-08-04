Tim – Concert chanson française Place de la Liberté Châteaudun, 4 août 2023, Châteaudun.

Châteaudun,Eure-et-Loir

Ses chansons évoquent notre époque avec poésie et talent..

2023-08-04 fin : 2023-08-04 . EUR.

Place de la Liberté

Châteaudun 28200 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire



His songs evoke our times with poetry and talent.

Sus canciones evocan nuestro tiempo con poesía y talento.

Seine Lieder beschwören unsere Zeit mit Poesie und Talent herauf.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-30 par OT CHATEAUDUN