Il n’y a pas de Ajar, monologue contre l’identité Place de la Liberté Bayonne, 16 janvier 2024, Bayonne.

Bayonne,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Théâtre à partir de 12 ans

Durée : 1h15

En 1981, Bernard Pivot révélait au grand public que les écrivains Émile Ajar et Romain Gary ne faisaient qu’un. Partant de cette folle révélation, Delphine Horvilleur nous livre la savoureuse histoire d’Abraham Ajar, personnage indéfinissable qui revendique sa « non-existence », étant lui-même le fils fictif de la plus grande mystification littéraire de l’Histoire. Dans ce « monologue contre l’identité », la comédienne et metteuse en scène Johanna Nizard incarne avec force et humour ce drôle de personnage..

2024-01-16 fin : 2024-01-17 . EUR.

Place de la Liberté Théâtre Michel Portal

Bayonne 64100 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Theater for ages 12 and up

Running time: 1h15

In 1981, Bernard Pivot revealed to the general public that writers Émile Ajar and Romain Gary were one and the same. Based on this crazy revelation, Delphine Horvilleur gives us the delightful story of Abraham Ajar, an indefinable character who claims his « non-existence », being himself the fictitious son of history?s greatest literary mystification. In this « monologue against identity », actress and director Johanna Nizard embodies this strange character with strength and humor.

Teatro para niños a partir de 12 años

Duración: 1 hora y 15 minutos

En 1981, Bernard Pivot reveló al gran público que los escritores Émile Ajar y Romain Gary eran la misma persona. A partir de esta disparatada revelación, Delphine Horvilleur nos cuenta la deliciosa historia de Abraham Ajar, un personaje indefinible que reivindica su « inexistencia », siendo él mismo el hijo ficticio de la mayor mistificación literaria de la historia. En este « monólogo contra la identidad », la actriz y directora Johanna Nizard encarna con fuerza y humor a este extraño personaje.

Theater ab 12 Jahren

Dauer: 1 Std. 15 Min

1981 enthüllte Bernard Pivot der breiten Öffentlichkeit, dass die Schriftsteller Émile Ajar und Romain Gary ein und dieselbe Person sind. Ausgehend von dieser verrückten Enthüllung erzählt Delphine Horvilleur die köstliche Geschichte von Abraham Ajar, einer undefinierbaren Figur, die ihre « Nicht-Existenz » behauptet, da sie selbst der fiktive Sohn der größten literarischen Mystifikation der Geschichte ist. In diesem « Monolog gegen die Identität » verkörpert die Schauspielerin und Regisseurin Johanna Nizard diese komische Figur mit Kraft und Humor.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-26 par OT Bayonne