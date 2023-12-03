Humour: Paul Taylor Place de la Liberté Bayonne, 3 décembre 2023, Bayonne.

Bayonne,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

L’humoriste le plus français des anglais revient pour un one man show hilarant, qui couronne 10 ans de carrière.

« Salut, hi ! Je m’appelle Paul, je suis Anglais et j’habite en France. Si t’as déjà vu mes deux premiers spectacles et toutes mes vidéos sur les réseaux, ne t’inquiète pas, ce sont des nouvelles blagues (oui oui, il y en a qui bossent !). »

Le concept reste pareil. Il y aura des blagues en français and there’ll be jokes in English. It’s a live show so there are no subtitles, donc ramène ta pinte et ton dictionnaire ! ».

Place de la Liberté Théâtre Michel Portal

Bayonne 64100 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Britain’s most French comedian returns for a hilarious one-man show, capping off a 10-year career.

« Hi, hi! My name’s Paul, I’m English and I live in France. If you’ve already seen my first two shows and all my videos on the networks, don’t worry, they’re all new jokes (oui oui, il y a des en bossent!). »

The concept remains the same. There’ll be jokes in French and there’ll be jokes in English. It’s a live show so there are no subtitles, so bring your pint and your dictionary! »

El más francés de los cómicos británicos regresa para un divertidísimo espectáculo unipersonal que corona 10 años de carrera.

« ¡Hola! Me llamo Paul, soy inglés y vivo en Francia. Si ya has visto mis dos primeros espectáculos y todos mis vídeos en las redes, no te preocupes, son todos chistes nuevos (sí, ¡algunos funcionan!). »

El concepto sigue siendo el mismo. Habrá chistes en francés y habrá chistes en inglés. Es un espectáculo en directo, así que no hay subtítulos, ¡así que trae tu pinta y tu diccionario! »

Der französischste Komiker der Engländer kehrt mit einer urkomischen One-Man-Show zurück, die seine zehnjährige Karriere krönt.

« Salut, hi! Mein Name ist Paul, ich bin Engländer und lebe in Frankreich. Wenn du meine ersten beiden Shows und alle meine Videos in den Netzwerken schon gesehen hast, mach dir keine Sorgen, das sind neue Witze (ja ja, es gibt welche, die arbeiten!). »

Das Konzept bleibt gleich. Es wird Witze auf Französisch geben and there’ll be jokes in English. It’s a live show so there are no subtitles, so bring your pint and your dictionary! »

