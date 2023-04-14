Concert au profit des caisses de grève contre la réforme des retraites Place de la Liberté, 29200 Brest, 14 avril 2023, Brest.

Bibi Rollings https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089366805366

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yFfeqGjfr64

Matador 80 https://www.facebook.com/matador80

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yBfrxLyjAtE

Working class Zéro https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100046447721747

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IyqNJbddE0Q

Medrol

https://www.facebook.com/events/607575504740377

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-04-14T18:00:00+02:00 – 2023-04-14T20:00:00+02:00

punk rock

libre de droits