Récital aux chandelles sur instruments d’époque Place de la Libération Villeréal, 22 juillet 2023, Villeréal.

Villeréal,Lot-et-Garonne

La municipalité de Villeréal présente un récital aux chandelles sur instruments d’époque, sur le thème « Un salon Romantique à Vienne » avec Nicole TAMESTIT au violon classique et Pierre BOUYER au pianoforte viennois.

Au programme : Schubert, sonates, danses et Lieder.

2023-07-22 fin : 2023-07-22 . EUR.

Place de la Libération Église Notre-Dame

Villeréal 47210 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The municipality of Villeréal presents a candlelight recital on period instruments, on the theme of « A Romantic Salon in Vienna », with Nicole TAMESTIT on classical violin and Pierre BOUYER on Viennese pianoforte.

Program: Schubert sonatas, dances and Lieder

El ayuntamiento de Villeréal presenta un recital a la luz de las velas con instrumentos de época, sobre el tema « Un salón romántico en Viena », con Nicole TAMESTIT al violín clásico y Pierre BOUYER al pianoforte vienés.

En el programa: Schubert, sonatas, danzas y Lieder

Die Stadtverwaltung von Villeréal präsentiert ein Candlelight-Recital auf historischen Instrumenten zum Thema « Ein romantischer Salon in Wien » mit Nicole TAMESTIT an der klassischen Violine und Pierre BOUYER am Wiener Hammerklavier.

Auf dem Programm: Schubert, Sonaten, Tänze und Lieder

Mise à jour le 2023-07-10 par OT Coeur de Bastides