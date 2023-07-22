Récital aux chandelles sur instruments d’époque Place de la Libération Villeréal
Villeréal,Lot-et-Garonne
La municipalité de Villeréal présente un récital aux chandelles sur instruments d’époque, sur le thème « Un salon Romantique à Vienne » avec Nicole TAMESTIT au violon classique et Pierre BOUYER au pianoforte viennois.
Au programme : Schubert, sonates, danses et Lieder.
Place de la Libération Église Notre-Dame
Villeréal 47210 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
The municipality of Villeréal presents a candlelight recital on period instruments, on the theme of « A Romantic Salon in Vienna », with Nicole TAMESTIT on classical violin and Pierre BOUYER on Viennese pianoforte.
Program: Schubert sonatas, dances and Lieder
El ayuntamiento de Villeréal presenta un recital a la luz de las velas con instrumentos de época, sobre el tema « Un salón romántico en Viena », con Nicole TAMESTIT al violín clásico y Pierre BOUYER al pianoforte vienés.
En el programa: Schubert, sonatas, danzas y Lieder
Die Stadtverwaltung von Villeréal präsentiert ein Candlelight-Recital auf historischen Instrumenten zum Thema « Ein romantischer Salon in Wien » mit Nicole TAMESTIT an der klassischen Violine und Pierre BOUYER am Wiener Hammerklavier.
Auf dem Programm: Schubert, Sonaten, Tänze und Lieder
