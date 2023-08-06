Festival international de menteries Place de la halle Moncrabeau, 6 août 2023, Moncrabeau.

Moncrabeau,Lot-et-Garonne

Marché gourmand midi et soir.

9h30 : Messe en l’Eglise Sainte Marie-Madeleine de Moncrabeau

10h30 : Danses folkloriques gasconnes avec LES CABRIS D’ALBRET (gratuit)

12h : Repas au marché gourmand, produits régionaux

15h : Concours international de Menteries

18h30 : sacre du Roi des menteurs 2023 animé par la Banda LES DIAM’S

20h30 : spectacle de danses Flamenco avec le groupe TERTULIA FLAMENCA

23h : feu d’artifice (sous réserve d’annulation par arrêté préfectoral).

2023-08-06 fin : 2023-08-06 23:30:00. EUR.

Place de la halle

Moncrabeau 47600 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Gourmet market for lunch and dinner.

9:30am: Mass in the Eglise Sainte Marie-Madeleine in Moncrabeau

10:30 am: Gascon folk dancing with LES CABRIS D’ALBRET (free)

12pm: Meal at the gourmet market, regional products

3pm: International Lying Competition

6:30 pm: crowning of the King of Liars 2023 by Banda LES DIAM’S

8:30pm: Flamenco dance performance by the TERTULIA FLAMENCA group

11 p.m.: fireworks (subject to cancellation by prefectural order)

Mercado gastronómico para el almuerzo y la cena.

9.30 h: Misa en la iglesia Sainte Marie-Madeleine de Moncrabeau

10.30 h: Baile folclórico gascón con LES CABRIS D’ALBRET (gratuito)

12h: Comida en el mercado gastronómico, productos regionales

15.00 h: Concurso internacional de mentiras

18.30 h: coronación del Rey de los Mentirosos 2023 con la Banda LES DIAM’S

20.30 h: Espectáculo de baile flamenco con el grupo TERTULIA FLAMENCA

23.00 h: fuegos artificiales (sujetos a cancelación por orden del prefecto)

Gourmetmarkt mittags und abends.

9.30 Uhr: Messe in der Kirche Sainte Marie-Madeleine in Moncrabeau

10.30 Uhr: Gascognische Folkloretänze mit LES CABRIS D’ALBRET (kostenlos)

12 Uhr: Essen auf dem Gourmetmarkt, regionale Produkte

15h: Internationaler Wettbewerb für Lügengeschichten

18.30 Uhr: Krönung des Lügnerkönigs 2023, musikalisch umrahmt von der Banda LES DIAM’S

20.30 Uhr: Flamenco-Tanzshow mit der Gruppe TERTULIA FLAMENCA

23 Uhr: Feuerwerk (vorbehaltlich einer Annullierung durch Erlass der Präfektur)

