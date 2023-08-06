Festival international de menteries Place de la halle Moncrabeau
Festival international de menteries Place de la halle Moncrabeau, 6 août 2023, Moncrabeau.
Moncrabeau,Lot-et-Garonne
Marché gourmand midi et soir.
9h30 : Messe en l’Eglise Sainte Marie-Madeleine de Moncrabeau
10h30 : Danses folkloriques gasconnes avec LES CABRIS D’ALBRET (gratuit)
12h : Repas au marché gourmand, produits régionaux
15h : Concours international de Menteries
18h30 : sacre du Roi des menteurs 2023 animé par la Banda LES DIAM’S
20h30 : spectacle de danses Flamenco avec le groupe TERTULIA FLAMENCA
23h : feu d’artifice (sous réserve d’annulation par arrêté préfectoral).
2023-08-06 fin : 2023-08-06 23:30:00. EUR.
Place de la halle
Moncrabeau 47600 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Gourmet market for lunch and dinner.
9:30am: Mass in the Eglise Sainte Marie-Madeleine in Moncrabeau
10:30 am: Gascon folk dancing with LES CABRIS D’ALBRET (free)
12pm: Meal at the gourmet market, regional products
3pm: International Lying Competition
6:30 pm: crowning of the King of Liars 2023 by Banda LES DIAM’S
8:30pm: Flamenco dance performance by the TERTULIA FLAMENCA group
11 p.m.: fireworks (subject to cancellation by prefectural order)
Mercado gastronómico para el almuerzo y la cena.
9.30 h: Misa en la iglesia Sainte Marie-Madeleine de Moncrabeau
10.30 h: Baile folclórico gascón con LES CABRIS D’ALBRET (gratuito)
12h: Comida en el mercado gastronómico, productos regionales
15.00 h: Concurso internacional de mentiras
18.30 h: coronación del Rey de los Mentirosos 2023 con la Banda LES DIAM’S
20.30 h: Espectáculo de baile flamenco con el grupo TERTULIA FLAMENCA
23.00 h: fuegos artificiales (sujetos a cancelación por orden del prefecto)
Gourmetmarkt mittags und abends.
9.30 Uhr: Messe in der Kirche Sainte Marie-Madeleine in Moncrabeau
10.30 Uhr: Gascognische Folkloretänze mit LES CABRIS D’ALBRET (kostenlos)
12 Uhr: Essen auf dem Gourmetmarkt, regionale Produkte
15h: Internationaler Wettbewerb für Lügengeschichten
18.30 Uhr: Krönung des Lügnerkönigs 2023, musikalisch umrahmt von der Banda LES DIAM’S
20.30 Uhr: Flamenco-Tanzshow mit der Gruppe TERTULIA FLAMENCA
23 Uhr: Feuerwerk (vorbehaltlich einer Annullierung durch Erlass der Präfektur)
Mise à jour le 2023-07-17 par OT de l’Albret