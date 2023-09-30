EXPO // La Forêt des possibles Place de la Douve Langeais, 30 septembre 2023, Langeais.

Langeais,Indre-et-Loire

Alan Reullier

« Sa démarche artistique depuis une trentaine d’années est de reconvertir l’outil industriel ou naturel en créations artistiques. Quel que soit le support utilisé, tout devient esthétique et raconte une histoire. Dans ses travaux il milite pour un art qui humanise et poétise. ».

Samedi 2023-09-30 14:00:00 fin : 2023-10-29 . EUR.

Place de la Douve

Langeais 37130 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



« For the past thirty years, Alan Reullier?s artistic approach has been to reconvert industrial or natural tools into artistic creations. Whatever the medium, everything becomes aesthetic and tells a story. In his work, he campaigns for an art that humanizes and poeticizes

« Su enfoque artístico durante los últimos treinta años ha consistido en convertir herramientas industriales y naturales en creaciones artísticas. Sea cual sea el soporte, todo se convierte en estética y cuenta una historia. En su obra, aboga por un arte que humanice y poetice

« Seit etwa dreißig Jahren besteht sein künstlerischer Ansatz darin, industrielle oder natürliche Werkzeuge in künstlerische Kreationen umzuwandeln. Unabhängig vom verwendeten Material wird alles ästhetisch und erzählt eine Geschichte. In seinen Arbeiten setzt er sich für eine Kunst ein, die vermenschlicht und poetisiert. »

