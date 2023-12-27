NADAL OCCITAN Place de la Comédie Montpellier, 27 décembre 2023, Montpellier.

Montpellier,Hérault

Décryptez l’histoire occitane de Montpellier !

La chorale de Sant-Guilhem ponctuera votre balade de chants de Noël occitans..

2023-12-27 14:00:00 fin : 2023-12-27 16:00:00. EUR.

Place de la Comédie

Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie



Decipher Montpellier?s Occitan history!

The Sant-Guilhem choir will punctuate your walk with Occitan Christmas carols.

Descifre la historia occitana de Montpellier

El coro de Sant-Guilhem amenizará su paseo con villancicos occitanos.

Entschlüsseln Sie die okzitanische Geschichte von Montpellier!

Der Chor von Sant-Guilhem wird Ihren Spaziergang mit okzitanischen Weihnachtsliedern untermalen.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-05 par OT MONTPELLIER