NADAL OCCITAN Place de la Comédie Montpellier
NADAL OCCITAN Place de la Comédie Montpellier, 27 décembre 2023, Montpellier.
Montpellier,Hérault
Décryptez l’histoire occitane de Montpellier !
La chorale de Sant-Guilhem ponctuera votre balade de chants de Noël occitans..
2023-12-27 14:00:00 fin : 2023-12-27 16:00:00. EUR.
Place de la Comédie
Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie
Decipher Montpellier?s Occitan history!
The Sant-Guilhem choir will punctuate your walk with Occitan Christmas carols.
Descifre la historia occitana de Montpellier
El coro de Sant-Guilhem amenizará su paseo con villancicos occitanos.
Entschlüsseln Sie die okzitanische Geschichte von Montpellier!
Der Chor von Sant-Guilhem wird Ihren Spaziergang mit okzitanischen Weihnachtsliedern untermalen.
