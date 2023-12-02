WEEK-END ET DÉFILÉ DE LA SAINT-NICOLAS Place de la Comédie Metz, 2 décembre 2023, Metz.

Metz,Moselle

Le grand patron des écoliers et son célèbre acolyte, le père Fouettard, vous donnent rendez-vous au marché gourmand place de la Comédie pour profiter d’ateliers, d’animations, de spectacles et de déambulations artistiques. Alors, sortez votre plus belle botte pour récolter des friandises !. Tout public

Samedi 2023-12-02 fin : 2023-12-02 . 0 EUR.

Place de la Comédie

Metz 57000 Moselle Grand Est



The patron saint of schoolchildren and his famous sidekick, Father Fouettard, will be on hand at the gourmet market on Place de la Comédie for workshops, entertainment, shows and artistic strolls. So get out your best boot and collect some treats!

El santo patrón de los escolares y su famoso compañero, el Padre Fouettard, estarán presentes en el mercado gastronómico de la plaza de la Comédie para ofrecer talleres, animaciones, espectáculos y muestras artísticas. Así que saque su mejor bota y ¡a coleccionar golosinas!

Der große Schutzpatron der Schulkinder und sein berühmter Kumpan, Vater Fouettard, laden Sie zum Gourmetmarkt auf dem Place de la Comédie ein, wo Sie von Workshops, Animationen, Aufführungen und künstlerischen Umzügen profitieren können. Holen Sie also Ihre schönsten Stiefel heraus, um Süßigkeiten zu sammeln!

Mise à jour le 2023-11-16 par AGENCE INSPIRE METZ