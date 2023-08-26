FÊTE DU VILLAGE Place de la Charente Spicheren, 26 août 2023, Spicheren.

Spicheren,Moselle

Organisée par le Comité Inter Associations, Place de la Charente. De nombreuses animations au programme. Infos en mairie au 03 87 85 31 01.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-08-26 à ; fin : 2023-08-26 . 0 EUR.

Place de la Charente

Spicheren 57350 Moselle Grand Est



Organized by the Comité Inter Associations, Place de la Charente. Lots of entertainment on the program. Information from the town hall on 03 87 85 31 01.

Organizado por el Comité Inter Asociaciones, Place de la Charente. Numerosas animaciones en el programa. Información en el ayuntamiento: 03 87 85 31 01.

Organisiert vom Comité Inter Associations, Place de la Charente. Zahlreiche Animationen auf dem Programm. Infos im Rathaus unter 03 87 85 31 01.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-02 par FORBACH TOURISME