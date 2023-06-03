Apéro-concert Place de la Chapelle, 3 juin 2023, Montbray.

Montbray,Manche

Apéro concert place de la Chapelle à Montbray. Début du concert à 20h.

Restauration sur place :

Cochon à la broche, pommes de terre persillées, fromage et dessert – 13 € – Réservation au 02 33 61 97 13 ou 02 33 61 95 35.

Sandwichs saucisses sans réservation.

Organisé par Montbray Dynamique..

Place de la Chapelle

Montbray 50410 Manche Normandie



Aperitif concert at the place de la Chapelle in Montbray. Beginning of the concert at 8 pm.

Catering on the spot :

Pig on the spit, parsley potatoes, cheese and dessert – 13 ? – Reservation at 02 33 61 97 13 or 02 33 61 95 35.

Sausage sandwiches without reservation.

Organized by Montbray Dynamique.

Concierto de aperitivo en la plaza de la Chapelle de Montbray. El concierto comienza a las 20.00 horas.

Catering in situ:

Cerdo al asador, patatas al perejil, queso y postre – 13€ – Reserva en el 02 33 61 97 13 o 02 33 61 95 35.

Bocadillos de salchicha sin reserva.

Organizado por Montbray Dynamique.

Apero-Konzert am Place de la Chapelle in Montbray. Beginn des Konzerts um 20 Uhr.

Verpflegung vor Ort :

Schwein am Spieß, Petersilienkartoffeln, Käse und Dessert – 13 ? – Reservierung unter 02 33 61 97 13 oder 02 33 61 95 35.

Wurstsandwiches ohne Reservierung.

Organisiert von Montbray Dynamique.

