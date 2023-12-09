GRAND WEEK-END DE SAINT NICOLAS Place de la Carrière Nancy
GRAND WEEK-END DE SAINT NICOLAS Place de la Carrière Nancy, 9 décembre 2023, Nancy.
Grand-week-end de Saint-Nicolas
Au programme : de nombreuses animations et défilé de la Saint Nicolas le samedi 9 décembre en fin d’après-midi.
Programme complet et détaillé à venir. Tout public
Samedi 2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-10 . 0 EUR.
St. Nicholas Grand Weekend
On the program: lots of entertainment and a St. Nicholas parade on Saturday December 9 in the late afternoon.
Full program to come
Fin de semana de San Nicolás
En el programa: numerosas animaciones y un desfile de San Nicolás el sábado 9 de diciembre a última hora de la tarde.
Programa completo y detallado en breve
Großes Nikolauswochenende
Auf dem Programm stehen zahlreiche Animationen und der Nikolausumzug am Samstag, den 9. Dezember am späten Nachmittag.
Vollständiges und detailliertes Programm folgt
