GRAND WEEK-END DE SAINT NICOLAS Place de la Carrière Nancy, 9 décembre 2023, Nancy.

Nancy,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Grand-week-end de Saint-Nicolas

Au programme : de nombreuses animations et défilé de la Saint Nicolas le samedi 9 décembre en fin d’après-midi.

Programme complet et détaillé à venir. Tout public

Samedi 2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-10 . 0 EUR.

Place de la Carrière

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



St. Nicholas Grand Weekend

On the program: lots of entertainment and a St. Nicholas parade on Saturday December 9 in the late afternoon.

Full program to come

Fin de semana de San Nicolás

En el programa: numerosas animaciones y un desfile de San Nicolás el sábado 9 de diciembre a última hora de la tarde.

Programa completo y detallado en breve

Großes Nikolauswochenende

Auf dem Programm stehen zahlreiche Animationen und der Nikolausumzug am Samstag, den 9. Dezember am späten Nachmittag.

Vollständiges und detailliertes Programm folgt

Mise à jour le 2023-09-28 par DESTINATION NANCY