LIVRE SUR LA PLACE – SOUVENIRS D’ENFANCE ET GRANDE HISTOIRE Place de la Carrière Nancy, 8 septembre 2023, Nancy.

Nancy,Meurthe-et-Moselle

À travers leur dessin, ils ont choisi de remonter le fil de l’Histoire pour raconter le pays d’origine. Les 60 dernières années du Brésil pour Matthias Lehmann et la guerre d’Indochine pour Marcelino Truong. Des fictions qui puisent dans les souvenirs tout en gardant la distance nécessaire au récit. Des textes engagés, fascinants et sans complaisance.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-09-08 18:30:00 fin : 2023-09-08 19:00:00. 0 EUR.

Place de la Carrière

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Through their drawings, they have chosen to go back in time to tell the story of their country of origin. The last 60 years of Brazil for Matthias Lehmann and the Indochina War for Marcelino Truong. Fictions that draw on memories while maintaining the necessary distance. Engaging, fascinating and uncompromising.

A través de sus dibujos, han optado por retroceder en el tiempo para contar la historia de su país de origen. Los últimos 60 años de Brasil para Matthias Lehmann y la guerra de Indochina para Marcelino Truong. Son ficciones que recurren a los recuerdos manteniendo la distancia necesaria para contar la historia. Atractivas, fascinantes y sin concesiones.

In ihren Zeichnungen haben sie sich dafür entschieden, die Geschichte ihres Herkunftslandes zu erzählen. Matthias Lehmann erzählt von den letzten 60 Jahren Brasiliens und Marcelino Truong vom Indochinakrieg. Fiktionen, die aus Erinnerungen schöpfen und gleichzeitig die für die Erzählung notwendige Distanz wahren. Engagierte, faszinierende und kompromisslose Texte.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-25 par DESTINATION NANCY