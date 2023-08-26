L’ESPERLUETTE – CONCERT Place de la Cagnotte Liverdun, 26 août 2023, Liverdun.

Liverdun,Meurthe-et-Moselle

L’homme-orchestre Siantago déambule dans les rues du vieux Liverdun, accompagné des lectures de 3 pattes à un canard.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-08-26 20:00:00 fin : 2023-08-26 22:00:00. 0 EUR.

Place de la Cagnotte

Liverdun 54460 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



The one-man band Siantago wanders the streets of old Liverdun, accompanied by readings from 3 pattes à un canard.

El unipersonal Siantago recorre las calles del viejo Liverdun, acompañado por las lecturas de 3 pattes à un canard.

Die Ein-Mann-Band Siantago schlendert durch die Straßen der Altstadt von Liverdun, begleitet von den Lesungen von 3 pattes à un canard (3 Pfoten an einer Ente).

Mise à jour le 2023-07-02 par TOURISME BASSIN de POMPEY