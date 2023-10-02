DECOUVERTE DE LA CITE ET DES BOURGS Place de la Belle-Agathoise Agde, 2 octobre 2023, Agde.

Agde,Hérault

Déambulez dans les ruelles agathoises , avec la guide indépendante Francine Morcillo, et découvrez en sa compagnie le riche patrimoine et l’histoire de la cité et de ses bourgs..

2023-10-02 10:00:00 fin : 2023-10-02 12:00:00. EUR.

Place de la Belle-Agathoise

Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie



Stroll through the narrow streets of Agatha with the independent guide Francine Morcillo, and discover with her the rich heritage and history of the city and its villages.

Pasee por las callejuelas de Ágatha con la guía independiente Francine Morcillo, y descubra en su compañía el rico patrimonio y la historia de la ciudad y sus pueblos.

Schlendern Sie mit der unabhängigen Fremdenführerin Francine Morcillo durch die Gassen von Agatha und entdecken Sie in ihrer Begleitung das reiche Kulturerbe und die Geschichte der Stadt und ihrer Dörfer.

