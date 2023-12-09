MARCHÉ D’ART ET D’ARTISANAT D’ART « FRESNAY EN ART ! » Place de Bassum Fresnay-sur-Sarthe
Fresnay-sur-Sarthe,Sarthe
Nouveauté à Fresnay-sur-Sarthe : Marché d’art et d’artisanat d’art « Fresnay en art ! »..
2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-10 . .
Place de Bassum
New in Fresnay-sur-Sarthe: « Fresnay en art! » arts and crafts market.
¡Novedad en Fresnay-sur-Sarthe: mercado de artesanía « Fresnay en art!
Neu in Fresnay-sur-Sarthe: Kunst- und Kunsthandwerksmarkt « Fresnay en art! ».
