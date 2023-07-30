BROCANTE – PHALSBOURG DANS LA RUE Place d’Armes Phalsbourg, 30 juillet 2023, Phalsbourg.

Phalsbourg,Moselle

RDV le 30 juillet pour Phalsbourg dans la rue – le vide-greniers annuel de Phalsbourg ! Inscription jusqu’au 23 juillet auprès du Phalsbourg Badminton Club. Buvette et petite restauration sur place.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-07-30 07:00:00 fin : 2023-07-30 17:00:00. 0 EUR.

Place d’Armes

Phalsbourg 57370 Moselle Grand Est



See you on July 30 for Phalsbourg dans la rue – Phalsbourg’s annual garage sale! Registration until July 23 with the Phalsbourg Badminton Club. Refreshments and snacks on site.

Nos vemos el 30 de julio en Phalsbourg dans la rue, la venta anual de garaje de Phalsbourg Inscripciones hasta el 23 de julio con el Club de Bádminton de Phalsbourg. Refrescos y tentempiés in situ.

RDV am 30. Juli für Phalsbourg dans la rue – den jährlichen Flohmarkt in Phalsbourg! Anmeldung bis zum 23. Juli beim Phalsbourg Badminton Club. Getränke und kleine Snacks vor Ort.

