Danse ta ville – Bals à Pau Place Clémenceau Pau
Pau,Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Tango avec Tangueando
A chaque date, un style différent et toujours le même canevas:
19h à 20h, initiation ouvertes à toutes et tous
20h à 23h, bal….
2023-08-31 fin : 2023-08-31 . EUR.
Place Clémenceau
Pau 64000 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Tango with Tangueando
A different style for each date, but always the same framework:
7pm to 8pm, initiation open to all
8pm to 11pm, dance…
Tango con Tangueando
Un estilo diferente para cada cita, pero siempre el mismo marco:
19h a 20h, iniciación abierta a todos
de 20:00 a 23:00, baile…
Tango mit Tangueando
Jedes Mal ein anderer Stil, aber immer derselbe Ablauf:
19:00 bis 20:00 Uhr, Einführung für alle offen
20:00 bis 23:00 Uhr, Tanz…
