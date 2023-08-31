Danse ta ville – Bals à Pau Place Clémenceau Pau, 31 août 2023, Pau.

Pau,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Tango avec Tangueando

A chaque date, un style différent et toujours le même canevas:

19h à 20h, initiation ouvertes à toutes et tous

20h à 23h, bal….

2023-08-31 fin : 2023-08-31 . EUR.

Place Clémenceau

Pau 64000 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Tango with Tangueando

A different style for each date, but always the same framework:

7pm to 8pm, initiation open to all

8pm to 11pm, dance…

Tango con Tangueando

Un estilo diferente para cada cita, pero siempre el mismo marco:

19h a 20h, iniciación abierta a todos

de 20:00 a 23:00, baile…

Tango mit Tangueando

Jedes Mal ein anderer Stil, aber immer derselbe Ablauf:

19:00 bis 20:00 Uhr, Einführung für alle offen

20:00 bis 23:00 Uhr, Tanz…

Mise à jour le 2023-07-11 par OT Pau