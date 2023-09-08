Animation du marché par Oyun, le bal des drôles Place Clémenceau La Mothe-Saint-Héray, 8 septembre 2023, La Mothe-Saint-Héray.

La Mothe-Saint-Héray,Deux-Sèvres

Marché du 2e vendredi

Animé par Oyun, le Bal des Drôles

Vendredi 8 septembre – Place Clémenceau

Marché de 17h à 19h

Animation Oyun à 18h30Gratuit

Mairie

Tel. : 05 49 05 01 41.

2023-09-08 fin : 2023-09-08 19:00:00. EUR.

Place Clémenceau

La Mothe-Saint-Héray 79800 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



2nd Friday market

Hosted by Oyun, le Bal des Drôles

Friday, September 8 – Place Clémenceau

Market from 5pm to 7pm

Entertainment by Oyun at 6:30pmFree

Town Hall

Tel : 05 49 05 01 41

Mercado del 2º viernes

Organizado por Oyun, le Bal des Drôles

Viernes 8 de septiembre – Place Clémenceau

Mercado de 17:00 a 19:00

Animación de Oyun a las 18.30hGratis

Ayuntamiento

Tel : 05 49 05 01 41

Markt am 2. Freitag

Unterhalten von Oyun, dem Ball der Lustigen

Freitag, 8. September – Place Clémenceau

Markt von 17.00 bis 19.00 Uhr

Unterhaltung Oyun um 18.30 UhrKostenlos

Rathaus

Tel.: 05 49 05 01 41

Mise à jour le 2023-08-21 par OT Pays Mellois