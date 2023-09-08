Animation du marché par Oyun, le bal des drôles Place Clémenceau La Mothe-Saint-Héray
Animation du marché par Oyun, le bal des drôles Place Clémenceau La Mothe-Saint-Héray, 8 septembre 2023, La Mothe-Saint-Héray.
La Mothe-Saint-Héray,Deux-Sèvres
Marché du 2e vendredi
Animé par Oyun, le Bal des Drôles
Vendredi 8 septembre – Place Clémenceau
Marché de 17h à 19h
Animation Oyun à 18h30Gratuit
Mairie
Tel. : 05 49 05 01 41.
2023-09-08 fin : 2023-09-08 19:00:00. EUR.
Place Clémenceau
La Mothe-Saint-Héray 79800 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
2nd Friday market
Hosted by Oyun, le Bal des Drôles
Friday, September 8 – Place Clémenceau
Market from 5pm to 7pm
Entertainment by Oyun at 6:30pmFree
Town Hall
Tel : 05 49 05 01 41
Mercado del 2º viernes
Organizado por Oyun, le Bal des Drôles
Viernes 8 de septiembre – Place Clémenceau
Mercado de 17:00 a 19:00
Animación de Oyun a las 18.30hGratis
Ayuntamiento
Tel : 05 49 05 01 41
Markt am 2. Freitag
Unterhalten von Oyun, dem Ball der Lustigen
Freitag, 8. September – Place Clémenceau
Markt von 17.00 bis 19.00 Uhr
Unterhaltung Oyun um 18.30 UhrKostenlos
Rathaus
Tel.: 05 49 05 01 41
Mise à jour le 2023-08-21 par OT Pays Mellois