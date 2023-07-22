Foire à la Brocante Place Clèmenceau La Mothe-Saint-Héray, 22 juillet 2023, La Mothe-Saint-Héray.

La Mothe-Saint-Héray,Deux-Sèvres

Foire à la Brocante

Samedi 22 et Dimanche 23 juillet

De 9h à 18h – Place Clémenceau

Le grand rendez-vous régional des amateurs d’objets et de meubles anciens.

Les exposants sont uniquement des brocanteurs et antiquaires professionnels.

ACIM Tél. : 06 82 49 72 65.

2023-07-22 fin : 2023-07-23 18:00:00. EUR.

Place Clèmenceau

La Mothe-Saint-Héray 79800 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Antiques Fair

Saturday July 22 and Sunday July 23

9 am to 6 pm – Place Clémenceau

The major regional event for lovers of antiques and antique furniture.

Exhibitors are exclusively professional antique dealers and brocanteurs.

ACIM Tel : 06 82 49 72 65

Feria de antigüedades

Sábado 22 y domingo 23 de julio

De 9:00 a 18:00 h – Place Clémenceau

El mayor acontecimiento regional para los amantes de las antigüedades y los muebles antiguos.

Los expositores son exclusivamente profesionales de la segunda mano y anticuarios.

ACIM Tel: 06 82 49 72 65

Foire à la Brocante (Trödelmarkt)

Samstag, 22. und Sonntag, 23. Juli

Von 9 bis 18 Uhr – Place Clémenceau

Der große regionale Treffpunkt für Liebhaber von antiken Gegenständen und Möbeln.

Die Aussteller sind ausschließlich professionelle Trödler und Antiquitätenhändler.

ACIM Tel.: 06 82 49 72 65

Mise à jour le 2023-06-20 par OT Pays Mellois