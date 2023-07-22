Foire à la Brocante Place Clèmenceau La Mothe-Saint-Héray
La Mothe-Saint-Héray,Deux-Sèvres
Foire à la Brocante
Samedi 22 et Dimanche 23 juillet
De 9h à 18h – Place Clémenceau
Le grand rendez-vous régional des amateurs d’objets et de meubles anciens.
Les exposants sont uniquement des brocanteurs et antiquaires professionnels.
ACIM Tél. : 06 82 49 72 65.
Place Clèmenceau
La Mothe-Saint-Héray 79800 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Antiques Fair
Saturday July 22 and Sunday July 23
9 am to 6 pm – Place Clémenceau
The major regional event for lovers of antiques and antique furniture.
Exhibitors are exclusively professional antique dealers and brocanteurs.
ACIM Tel : 06 82 49 72 65
Feria de antigüedades
Sábado 22 y domingo 23 de julio
De 9:00 a 18:00 h – Place Clémenceau
El mayor acontecimiento regional para los amantes de las antigüedades y los muebles antiguos.
Los expositores son exclusivamente profesionales de la segunda mano y anticuarios.
ACIM Tel: 06 82 49 72 65
Foire à la Brocante (Trödelmarkt)
Samstag, 22. und Sonntag, 23. Juli
Von 9 bis 18 Uhr – Place Clémenceau
Der große regionale Treffpunkt für Liebhaber von antiken Gegenständen und Möbeln.
Die Aussteller sind ausschließlich professionelle Trödler und Antiquitätenhändler.
ACIM Tel.: 06 82 49 72 65
