Marché et animation Big Bang Jazz Place Clèmenceau La Mothe-Saint-Héray, 7 juillet 2023, La Mothe-Saint-Héray.

La Mothe-Saint-Héray,Deux-Sèvres

Marché du 2e vendredi du mois le 7 Juillet de 17h à 19h animation à 18h30 place Clémenceau à La Mothe-Saint-Héray big band jazz. L’atelier Big band jazz de l’école de musique du Pays Mellois se produit sur le marché du 2 e vendredi du mois. Animation à 18h30.

Contact :

Mairie

Tel. : 05 49 05 01 41.

2023-07-07 à ; fin : 2023-07-07 19:00:00. .

Place Clèmenceau

La Mothe-Saint-Héray 79800 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



2nd Friday of the month market on July 7, from 5pm to 7pm entertainment at 6:30pm at Place Clémenceau in La Mothe-Saint-Héray big band jazz. The Pays Mellois music school?s jazz big band workshop performs at the market on the 2nd Friday of the month. Entertainment at 6.30pm.

Contact

Mairie

Tel : 05 49 05 01 41

Mercado el 2º viernes de mes, el 7 de julio de 17:00 a 19:00 h, con espectáculo a las 18:30 h en la plaza Clémenceau de La Mothe-Saint-Héray big band jazz. El taller de jazz big band de la escuela de música de Pays Mellois actúa en el mercado el segundo viernes de cada mes. Espectáculo a las 18.30 h.

Contacto:

Ayuntamiento

Tel : 05 49 05 01 41

Markt am 2. Freitag des Monats am 7. Juli von 17 bis 19 Uhr Unterhaltung um 18.30 Uhr auf dem Place Clémenceau in La Mothe-Saint-Héray Big Band Jazz. Der Workshop Big Band Jazz der Musikschule Pays Mellois tritt auf dem Markt am 2. Freitag des Monats auf. Unterhaltung um 18.30 Uhr.

Kontakt:

Rathaus

Tel.: 05 49 05 01 41

Mise à jour le 2023-06-08 par OT Pays Mellois