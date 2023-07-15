1 RD’T – CONCERT DE LUCIA DE CARVALHO Place Christian Poncelet Remiremont, 15 juillet 2023, Remiremont.

Remiremont,Vosges

Entre chants, danses et percussions, Lucia De Carvalho nous invite, avec ses musiciens, à partager

son univers métissé, influencé par ses racines et ses voyages en Afrique, au Brésil et au Portugal.

Sa voix transmet des vibrations qui guérissent et transforment, tandis que son tambour fait entendre

la voix de nos ancêtres pour renouer avec notre personnalité profonde…

Une soirée au rythme d’une palette sonore multicolore !. Tout public

Samedi 2023-07-15 20:30:00 fin : 2023-07-15 22:00:00. 0 EUR.

Place Christian Poncelet

Remiremont 88200 Vosges Grand Est



Between song, dance and percussion, Lucia De Carvalho and her musicians invite us to share

influenced by her roots and travels in Africa, Brazil and Portugal.

Her voice transmits vibrations that heal and transform, while her drum sounds the voice of our ancestors

the voice of our ancestors, reconnecting us with our deepest selves…

An evening to the rhythm of a multicolored sound palette!

Entre canto, danza y percusión, Lucia De Carvalho y sus músicos nos invitan a compartir

influenciados por sus raíces y viajes por África, Brasil y Portugal.

Su voz transmite vibraciones que curan y transforman, mientras que su tambor suena como la voz de nuestros antepasados

la voz de nuestros antepasados, reconectándonos con nuestro yo más profundo…

¡Una velada al ritmo de una paleta multicolor de sonidos!

Zwischen Gesang, Tanz und Perkussion lädt Lucia De Carvalho uns zusammen mit ihren Musikern ein, an ihrem

ihr gemischtes Universum, das von ihren Wurzeln und ihren Reisen nach Afrika, Brasilien und Portugal beeinflusst ist.

Ihre Stimme überträgt Schwingungen, die heilen und verwandeln, während ihre Trommeln

die Stimme unserer Vorfahren, um wieder mit unserer tiefsten Persönlichkeit in Verbindung zu treten…

Ein Abend im Rhythmus einer bunten Klangpalette!

Mise à jour le 2023-07-06 par OT REMIREMONT