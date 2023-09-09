SALON DES ARTISTES Place Chevandier Cirey-sur-Vezouze, 9 septembre 2023, Cirey-sur-Vezouze.

Cirey-sur-Vezouze,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Retrouvez lors de cette nouvelle édition des artistes lorrains dans de multiples catégories : peinture, sculpture, dessin, photographie… En invité d’honneur, l’artiste peintre Virgile Bastien. Tout au long du week-end le photographe M-Gottfried vous tire votre portrait photo sur place: tirage papier (noir et blanc ou couleurs) 15×10 cm : 2€50 20×15 cm : 5€

La journée du dimanche : l’artiste Muriel Rohmel vous convie à la découverte de la calligraphie japonaise. Initiez-vous gratuitement à la calligraphie japonaise le temps d’une journée artistique. Atelier ouvert en continu/6 participants en même temps À partir de 3 ans.. Tout public

Lundi 2023-09-09 14:00:00 fin : 2023-09-11 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

Place Chevandier Salle des fêtes

Cirey-sur-Vezouze 54480 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



This new edition features artists from Lorraine in a wide range of categories: painting, sculpture, drawing, photography… Guest of honor, painter Virgile Bastien. Throughout the weekend, photographer M-Gottfried will take your portrait photo on site: paper print (black & white or color) 15×10 cm : 2?50 20×15 cm : 5?

Sunday: artist Muriel Rohmel invites you to discover Japanese calligraphy. Initiate yourself free of charge to Japanese calligraphy during an artistic day. Workshop open continuously/6 participants at the same time. From 3 years.

En la edición de este año participarán artistas loreneses de las más diversas categorías: pintura, escultura, dibujo y fotografía. La invitada de honor será la pintora Virgile Bastien. Durante todo el fin de semana, el fotógrafo M-Gottfried estará a su disposición para retratarle: impresión en papel (blanco y negro o color) 15×10 cm: 2?50 20×15 cm: 5?

Domingo: la artista Muriel Rohmel le invita a descubrir la caligrafía japonesa. Iniciación gratuita a la caligrafía japonesa durante una jornada artística. Taller abierto de forma continua/6 participantes al mismo tiempo A partir de 3 años.

Bei dieser neuen Ausgabe finden Sie Künstler aus Lothringen in zahlreichen Kategorien: Malerei, Skulptur, Zeichnung, Fotografie… Ehrengast ist der Maler Virgile Bastien. Das ganze Wochenende über schießt der Fotograf M-Gottfried Ihr Portraitfoto vor Ort: Papierabzug (schwarz-weiß oder farbig) 15×10 cm: 2,50 20×15 cm: 5,00 €

Sonntag: Die Künstlerin Muriel Rohmel lädt Sie ein, die japanische Kalligraphie zu entdecken. Lassen Sie sich an einem künstlerischen Tag kostenlos in die japanische Kalligraphie einführen. Durchgehend offenes Atelier/6 Teilnehmer gleichzeitig Ab 3 Jahren.

