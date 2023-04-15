Ethnobotanique et aphyllanthe sur Arpavon Place Chantemerle Nyons Catégories d’évènement: Drôme

Ethnobotanique et aphyllanthe sur Arpavon Samedi 15 avril 2023, 09h00 Place Chantemerle

Libre pour les adhérents UNTL

Responsable : Robert Gleize Place Chantemerle Nyons Nyons 26110 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Rendez-vous à 9 h place Chantemerle à Nyons.

Sortie en co-voiturage (2 x 16 km).

