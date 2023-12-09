Festival « Les Feux de Vire » : Le Lac des cygnes au Théâtre Le Préau Place Castel Vire Normandie, 9 décembre 2023, Vire Normandie.

Vire Normandie,Calvados

Le festival Les Feux de Vire revient en ce mois de décembre pour notre plus grand plaisir et nous propose ce ballet acrobatique pour 5 cygnes. Durée 1h15, à partir de 6 ans. Renseignements et réservation indispensable auprès du théâtre..

2023-12-09 19:00:00 fin : 2023-12-09 20:15:00. .

Place Castel Théâtre le Préau

Vire Normandie 14500 Calvados Normandie



Les Feux de Vire festival returns this December to delight us with this acrobatic ballet for 5 swans. Running time 1h15, ages 6 and up. Information and booking essential at the theater.

El festival Feux de Vire vuelve en diciembre para deleitarnos con este ballet acrobático para 5 cisnes. Duración: 1 h 15 min. A partir de 6 años. Información y reservas en el teatro.

Das Festival Les Feux de Vire kehrt in diesem Dezember zu unserem größten Vergnügen zurück und präsentiert uns dieses akrobatische Ballett für 5 Schwäne. Dauer 1h15, ab 6 Jahren. Informationen und Reservierungen sind unbedingt beim Theater erforderlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-23 par OT du Pays de Vire | Collines de Normandie