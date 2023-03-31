FOIRE ATTRACTIVE DE PRINTEMPS PLACE CARNOT, 31 mars 2023, Nancy.

Plus de 180 métiers seront présents sur le champ de foire pour cette 684ème édition de la fête foraine de Nancy

En signe de solidarité, comme chaque année, les industriels forains ont prévu une journée à l’hôpital d’enfants de Brabois afin d’apporter un peu de joie et de réconfort aux enfants. Une journée spéciale, destinée aux séniors et aux personnes à mobilité réduite, sera également organisée, avec un goûter et l’accès gratuit aux attractions.

Le public bénéficiera de deux journées à tarif réduit sur les manèges.

Les horaires :

La foire attractive accueillera le public de 14h à 23h du dimanche au mercredi, de 14h à minuit le vendredi et de 14h à 1h du matin le samedi soir et la veille des jours fériés.

Ouverture des métiers de bouche à 11h en semaine et le 1er mai, et à 10h les dimanches (excepté le 1er mai 2023) et jours fériés.

La sonorisation est coupée à 22h en semaine et 23h les vendredis et samedis.

Lundi 1er mai 2023 : fermeture de la foire à 22h.

Fermeture hebdomadaire le jeudi.. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-03-31 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-01 23:00:00. EUR.

PLACE CARNOT

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



More than 180 trades will be present on the fairground for this 684th edition of the Nancy Fair

As a sign of solidarity, as every year, the fairground manufacturers have planned a day at the children’s hospital in Brabois to bring a little joy and comfort to the children. A special day for seniors and people with reduced mobility will also be organized, with a snack and free access to the attractions.

The public will benefit from two days of reduced rates on the rides.

Hours:

The attractive fair will welcome the public from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, from 2:00 p.m. to midnight on Friday and from 2:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Saturday night and the day before holidays.

Opening of the food trades at 11am on weekdays and on May 1, and at 10am on Sundays (except May 1, 2023) and holidays.

The sound system is cut off at 10pm on weekdays and 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Monday, May 1, 2023: closing of the fair at 10 pm.

Weekly closing on Thursday.

Más de 180 comercios estarán presentes en el recinto ferial en esta 684ª edición de la feria de Nancy

En señal de solidaridad, como cada año, los feriantes han previsto una jornada en el hospital infantil de Brabois para llevar un poco de alegría y consuelo a los niños. También se organizará una jornada especial para personas mayores y personas con movilidad reducida, con una merienda y acceso gratuito a las atracciones.

El público se beneficiará de dos días de tarifas reducidas en las atracciones.

Horario de apertura:

La atractiva feria acogerá al público de 14:00 a 23:00 horas de domingo a miércoles, de 14:00 a 24:00 horas el viernes y de 14:00 a 01:00 horas la noche del sábado y la víspera de festivos.

Los comercios de alimentación y bebidas abrirán a las 11h los días laborables y el 1 de mayo, y a las 10h los domingos (excepto el 1 de mayo de 2023) y festivos.

La sonorización se apagará a las 22h los días laborables y a las 23h los viernes y sábados.

Lunes 1 de mayo de 2023: la feria cierra a las 22.00 horas.

Cierre semanal el jueves.

Mehr als 180 Berufe werden bei dieser 684. Ausgabe des Jahrmarkts von Nancy auf dem Festgelände vertreten sein

Als Zeichen der Solidarität haben die industriellen Schausteller wie jedes Jahr einen Tag im Kinderkrankenhaus von Brabois geplant, um den Kindern ein wenig Freude und Trost zu spenden. Auch für Senioren und Personen mit eingeschränkter Mobilität wird ein spezieller Tag mit einem Imbiss und kostenlosem Zugang zu den Fahrgeschäften organisiert.

Die Öffentlichkeit kommt in den Genuss von zwei Tagen mit ermäßigten Preisen für die Fahrgeschäfte.

Die Öffnungszeiten :

Der attraktive Jahrmarkt wird das Publikum von Sonntag bis Mittwoch von 14.00 bis 23.00 Uhr, am Freitag von 14.00 bis Mitternacht und am Samstagabend und in der Nacht vor Feiertagen von 14.00 bis 1.00 Uhr begrüßen.

Öffnung der Gastronomiebetriebe an Wochentagen und am 1. Mai um 11 Uhr und an Sonntagen (außer am 1. Mai 2023) und Feiertagen um 10 Uhr.

Die Beschallung wird an Wochentagen um 22 Uhr und freitags und samstags um 23 Uhr ausgeschaltet.

Montag, 1. Mai 2023: Schließung des Jahrmarkts um 22 Uhr.

Wöchentliche Schließung am Donnerstag.

