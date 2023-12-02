VOYAGE EN PAYS TEXTILE: CONFÉRENCE « HISTOIRE(S) TEXTILES, DU MÉTIER À TISSER DE PÉNÉLOPE À LA PRODUCTION ROBOTISÉE » Place Capitaine Francis Morand Lodève, 2 décembre 2023, Lodève.

Une conférences pleines d’anecdotes et de faits historiques, de récits savoureux réels ou imaginaires, de savoirs et d’humour..

2023-12-02 20:30:00 fin : 2023-12-02 21:30:00. .

A lecture full of anecdotes and historical facts, tasty tales both real and imaginary, knowledge and humor.

Una conferencia repleta de anécdotas y hechos históricos, sabrosas historias reales e imaginarias, conocimientos y humor.

Ein Vortrag voller Anekdoten und historischer Fakten, köstlicher Geschichten aus der Realität oder aus der Fantasie, Wissen und Humor.

